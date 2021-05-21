Kirkcaldy town centre: Loyalty card is latest bid to boost shop local campaign
A loyalty card created in Scotland has launched in Kirkcaldy in the latest bid to encourage people to shop local.
Mi Rewards will work alongside the Kirkcaldy Gift Card - a pre-paid Mastercard which can be loaded with any amount from £5 to £500 - launched by Fife Council last December.
Customers using it can get rewards when they shop in participating businesses.
The Mi Rewards scheme moved to a points based rewards process in 2020 giving even low volume users the opportunity to win a prize, with chances to win increasing alongside usage.
It was originally launched in 2018 by Perth based fintech Miconex and loyalty platform Stampfeet and, across the UK, it is approaching £1million in sales, with over 47,000 transactions.
The people backing it in Kirkcaldy hope it will strengthen the ‘shop local’ drive post-pandemic.
Hazel Cross, Fife Council’s town centre development officer, said: “We launched Mi Rewards Kirkcaldy not only to encourage customers to the town centre but to reward their loyalty as they continue to love and support local businesses.
“It’s a great, no hassle, rewards programme.
Every pound spent at participating businesses turns into a digital reward point and with every 10 Kirkcaldy points collected over the month, you’re entered into a monthly town centre prize draw.”She said the scheme was ideal for the Lang Toun.
“Kirkcaldy town centre has a great mix of independent businesses.
“Everyone is encouraged to continue to support and love Kirkcaldy and the town will continue to reward you, not only with fantastic goods, services, experiences but now with Kirkcaldy reward points too.”