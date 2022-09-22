The Fife Loves Cycling event will take place across the two sites on Saturday, October 8, with activities for both children and adults - including performances from Scotland’s cycle stunt team, The Clan.

There will also be introductions to Cyclocross and mini mountain biking, making use of courses around the Lochore trails. Drop-in sessions will be available for those learning to ride and those teaching them.

A marquee and surrounding activity will give it a festival feel with a vintage bike show, drop-in bike fix, eBikes and cargo bikes to try out, upcycled inexpensive bikes for sale and bike buying advice on hand.

The event is aimed at encouraging more Fifers to take up cycling

Those looking to improve their bike maintenance skills are in luck too. Bike checks will be available alongside bike shop stalls, bike clubs, local produce and food vendors.

Kirsteen Durkin, cycling development officer at Fife Council said: “Bring your bike or borrow a bike – and don’t worry if you’re a beginner or feel a bit rusty, this day was made with you in mind.

“People will be able to split their day between Lochore Meadows and Fife Cycle Park making use of the free shuttle buses, running between the two sites. All of the activities are free and there’s no need to book in advance.”

Councillor Linda Erskine is Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure, and she said that encouraging new cyclists is one of the main aims of the event.

She said: “Everyone should have the opportunity to ride a bike. Exercise is so important for our health and wellbeing so we're especially keen to convince beginners to give cycling a go - it may just be the sport for them!"

"The festival will offer fun, friendly opportunities to try out a range of cycling activities. It really is the perfect way to learn about and try out different types of cycling with friendly coaches on hand to offer advice and support.