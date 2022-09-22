Fife set to scrap charges for domestic waste bulky uplifts

The decision could see a three-fold increase in demand when the costs are ditched in April 2023.

Councillors also expressed concern on the impact on landfill and recycling centres, but Fife Council’s Cabinet agreed to the change.

The current bulky uplift service is based on a points per item system that generates a charge of £15 or £30 depending on the type and volume of items to be collected.

Bulky uplifts can currently be booked by Fife households online

The committee rubber-stamped a report by John Rodigan, senior manager, environment and building services, which outlined the background behind the change to policy.

He said: “Concerns are growing that the current cost of living crisis will see some residents unable to pay for the uplift of bulky items they cannot dispose of in their domestic waste bins.

“The removal of bulky uplift charges will support residents with financial challenges and help them to dispose of their waste in a responsible manner.”

Bulky collections are done on blue bin landfill collection dates - so refuse vehicles can uplift as part of their usual route.

Box vans are also deployed to pick up some of the bulky uplifts.

In 2021/22, 13,596 bulky items were uplifted, generating an income of £254,182.

Under the proposals put forward in the report, bulky uplifts would continue to be ordered online, and would be scheduled on a first come first served basis.

Council officers expect a big spike in demand when the free service goes live.

A similar trial in 2004 saw the number of items soar from 13,000 to 140,000.

But councillors raised concerns.

Councillor Ross Vettraino (Glenrothes Central and Thornton, SNP) said: “A free bulky uplift service will provide those who choose not to recycle give them an excuse not to do so.

“Why bother going to a recycling centre when you can get it lifted from the kerbside?“A lot of that waste collected goes straight to landfill, and not recycled and that does not sit well with our declaration of a climate change emergency.