Picture Michael Gillen

The figures cover the week August 16-22, and represent the highest total registered, where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, since July 26 when there were five deaths.

Fife was one of four local authorities to each record four deaths, according to the statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The others were City of Edinburgh, Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Scotland, 12 deaths were of people aged under 65, six were aged 65-74 and there were 23 deaths of people aged 75 or over - 28 deaths were male, and 13 female.

Pete Whitehouse, director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show that last week there were 41 deaths where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

"This represents no change from the previous week.”

“Deaths from all causes were 17% higher than the five year average – the 13th week in a row where we have seen a higher than average number of deaths.”

Fife’s COVID death figures have remained in single figures for a significant number of months.

The region recorded zero deaths for a nine-week spell between March 3 and June 28,.

In July there were single deaths recorded in two successive weeks, and no deaths at all in one week in August.

Two deaths were recorded in the week beginning August 2.

The total number of deaths recorded in the region this year now stands at 210.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.