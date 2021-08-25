P4 pupil, Calley Jenkins, decided to raise the cash after watching family friend, Gillian Stewart, complete her own fundraising efforts to help fight the deadly disease.

Gillian, who is a world champion mountain biker from Kirkcaldy, has recently organised a series of fundraisers for charity after being diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2020.

Calley, who attends Capshard Primary School in the town, saddled up her trusty bike ‘Rosie’ to complete the 100 mile challenge over the summer holidays.

Cally Jenkins on her trusty bike Rosie with Gillian Stewart.

Her mum, Mary-Anne Jenkins, said: “We go cycling as a family and after seeing Gillian, who is like an aunty to Calley, complete her fundraisers, she wanted to do something similar to help raise some cash.

"It was all her own idea to do the 100 mile bike ride.

“It took about four weeks with Calley cycling about seven miles each session.”

The schoolgirl, who loves maths and drama, wants to one day be a world champion mountain biker just like Gillian.

"Calley wants to be as good as Gillian on a bike and to become a famous world champion one day,” Mary-Anne said.

"We are all very proud of what she has done to help Gillian – it is such an amazing achievement.”

Gillian said: “I’m really proud of Calley and I’m happy that she decided to challenge herself.

"It's quite a distance to go 100 miles on her wee bike, but she did it and raised a phenomenal amount of money – it’s great to see her get into mountain biking.”

