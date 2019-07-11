Fife teen pregnancy figures hit ten-year low

NHS Fife recorded the highest rate of teen pregnancy in Scotland in 2017 – but the figure was still a ten-year low for the region.

In Fife, 23.8 in 1000 women under the age of 18 fell pregnant, rising to 37 per 1000 for under 20.

The figures for under-20s are well above the Scottish average of 30.2 pregnancies per 1000 people.

However this is also a 10- year low, dropping from 66.8 per 1000 in 2008.

Teenagers from the most deprived areas of Fife were found more likely to fall pregnant.

Shelagh McLean, Fife Council’s head of education and children’s services, said: “There’s no doubt that targeted work in specific school areas contributed to a reduction over the period reported.

“A number of successful projects demonstrated real partnership working between teachers, school nurses, other community staff, parents and young people.

“Standout work included Kirkcaldy High School’s teenage pregnancy initiative which won a prestigious COSLA award for helping to reduce pregnancy rates in the area.

“There is a clear connection with the work happening in schools to reduce inequality and poverty, and we would stress that teenage pregnancy is an ongoing issue.

“Partners across Fife are not being complacent and are continuing to work hard in helping our young people make good life choices.”

Heather Bett, NHS Fife’s clinical services manager, added: “Teenage pregnancy is an ongoing issue that can contribute to poverty and inequality in our communities.

“We’ll continue to focus on work developing young people’s confidence and helping them make good life choices.

“Fife Health and Social Care Partnership works with a number of organisations to deliver a range of sexual health training courses, providing opportunities to front line workers. Sexual Health Fife also operates a condom distribution scheme, while the school nursing service offers condom distribution at high school health Zones.

“The majority of young people who attend our health zones come to talk about sexual health.

“Our nurses are highly skilled and support advising young people to delay starting any sexual relationship.”