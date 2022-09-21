September is Learn to Swim month, and organisations around Fife are rolling out a programme of aquatic events, championed by Scottish swimming stars, Duncan Scott and Toni Shaw.

The programme of events will see hundreds of young people taking part in swimming lessons, and will celebrate the role of swimming teachers.

Olympic and Commonwealth Games medalist Duncan Scott

Euan Lowe, chief executive officer at Scottish Swimming, spoke of the importance of confidence and safety in the water, and said one of the key aims is to break down barriers to learning to swim.

He said: “Learning to swim is a life skill and it’s so important for everyone to learn how to be confident and safe in the water.

“We are aiming to reduce the barriers to any child learning to swim so we’re delighted to have a month dedicated to the initiative.”

The Learn to Swim Framework is a partnership between Scottish Swimming and Scottish Water, and delivered by providers across Scotland. The partnership is seeking to double its current outreach by getting a further 100,000 young Scots involved in swimming lessons by 2025.

Brian Lironi, director of corporate affairs with Scottish Water, says there is an opportunity to build a legacy for the programme.