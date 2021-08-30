New campaign to mark National Suicide Prevention Week

The theme ‘it’s everyone’s job’ sits at the heart of the awareness effort which will run alongside the national prevention campaign.

Organised by Fife Health and Social Care Partnership's health promotion workplace team, it aims to encourage anyone who is struggling to ask for help and more importantly, to know what support is available in Fife and how to access it.

Suicide Prevention is everybody’s business and the partnership is supporting the national action plan ‘Every Life Matters’, which is working towards a vision where suicide is preventable in Scotland, and help and support is available to anyone contemplating taking their own life.

Nicky Connor, director of Fife Health & Social Care Partnership, said: “It is so important to reach out to someone if you need help or if in fact, you think someone else needs your help.

“There is support out there and its everyone's job to simply ask another if they're OK. You do not need to have all the answers, time for a chat can make a big difference.”

The initiative has the backing of a number of charities and help organisations.

Linda Miller, director of Dunfermline Samaritans, said: “We would encourage all workers to reach out to a colleague if they are worried about their mental wellbeing.

“Suicide is not inevitable, asking someone how they’re feeling can be a powerful way to let that person know it’s ok to talk about it.

“Whatever your colleague may be feeling, this is very real for them and shouldn’t be dismissed. “

Anne Fearful, Fife Voluntary Action lived experience team co-ordinator, added: “We don't need to be experts on mental health, trauma, managing people, unemployment, discrimination or other things to be able to listen and be open about having a conversation.

“Being kind, compassionate, non-judgemental, and not dismissive of others can really help. We can't "fix" everything and we won't have all the answers but by being aware, we can maybe help to diffuse a situation for someone in need".

> If you or someone you work with is struggling with their mental health, Samaritans are available 24/7 on freephone 116 123 or email [email protected]

