Fifers urged to give five minutes to learn how to save a life

Staff and students from the University of Dundee are hosing free CPR training at the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaaldy, on Friday (October 14).

It is being offered as part of ‘Restart a Heart Day with coaches providing quick, informal training.

Dr Kevin Stirling, from Dundee’s School of Health Sciences, said: “The principle is to teach colleagues and members of the public how to deliver high-quality chest compressions.

People can learn the potentially life-saving skill at the Mercat Centre on Friday, 14 October.

“The ability to save a life is one of the most valuable skills a person can learn. Performing CPR while awaiting professional medical help can increase the chances of a person’s survival dramatically.

“In just five minutes we can empower a person with the skills and confidence to save a life. There can surely be no better use of time than that.”

Lisa MacInnes, director of Save a Life for Scotland, said these events are “essential” as they look to have one million people across Scotland CPR ready by 2026.

She added: "Equipping people with lifesaving CPR skills helps people to feel ready should they ever need to assist someone suffering a cardiac arrest. These fantastic events offer a real opportunity for local people to learn CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

“We know that upon recognising that someone is unwell, phoning 999 and starting CPR is the most important thing anyone can do for someone suffering an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest”.