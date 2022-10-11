Fife jobs: Unemployment figures drop in Kingdom according to DWP

The Department of Employment’s claimant count stood at 7850 in September - down 3370 year on year, or 30%.

Among 18-24 year olds, the number dropped by 650 to1415.

The figure was in line with the national trend, with the number of unemployed people across Scotland dropping 31,000 on the year to 91,000.

Pic: by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

The data comes as the DWP hosts jobs fairs and pushes seasonal hospitality roles via its dedicated hotline.

Jobcentres in Fife are inviting hospitality employers to take part in Jobs Fairs, hosting hospitality specific recruitment events and arranging for sector-based academies to be delivered.

Vacancies highlighted by the DWP include: front of house manager and a technician at the AlhambraTheatre, Dunfermline; chef, assistant manager and team leader at the Caledonian Hotel, Leven, and food and beverage assistants at Pettycur Bay Holiday Park, Kinghorn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Martin, employer manager and Jobcentre spokesperson said: “With the festive season fast approaching the hospitality industry is working with Jobcentre Plus to fill thousands of jobs. Importantly our dedicated online hospitality section means there is 24-hour information for jobseekers.

“ Jobcentre work coaches are focussed on helping employers get the people they and the economy needs.

“Our ‘Find a Job’ website, a DWP portal, signposts claimants to jobs, where there are 11,000 jobs alone in hospitality and catering.

The drop in the numbers of people out of work was welcomed by senior politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Prentis MP, DWP Minister of State, said: “The figures showed the strength of our labour market.

“Oour unemployment rate remains at a near record low and there are a high number of people on payrolls. To support economic growth it is vital we encourage workers into the labour market, making the most of the skills and experience this country holds whilst tackling the barriers jobseekers face. “

In Fife, Dunfermline Jobcentre is working with Springboard to deliver a hospitality skills academy to help fill vacancies in West Fife. It starts on November 14.

The next Jobs Fair will be held in Leven Community Centre on November 1 from 9.30am to 12.30pm, with 14 employers participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad