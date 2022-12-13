NHS Fife wants people to put health on their Christmas lists - and ease pressure on frontline services.

It said up to 30% of calls to the NHS 111 service covered common illnesses and conditions that can be managed at home.

Dr John McAnaw, a pharmacist and NHS 24’s associate clinical director, said: “Christmas is a fun but hectic time for most people. It’s easy to get swept up in the festive atmosphere and forget that health should be on your priority list.

‘Making sure you have home remedies for common ailments will save you time and help you focus on the celebrations.

“NHS 24’s 111 service is there to help if you need urgent health care support, but we know that roughly 30% of people who call 111 need self-help advice on common illnesses and conditions that can normally be managed at home.

‘Avoiding the need to call 111 means the service can help those who need urgent help more quickly, and also save you the bother of trying to find a local pharmacy.”

He recommended households have pain relief such as paracetamol or ibuprofen at home. For little ones, get age-appropriate pain remedies which you can also get in liquid form. In the case of fevers, a thermometer is also a good idea to monitor temperatures accurately.

‘To cover accidents, I’d recommend reviewing your first-aid kit and make sure it is stocked with things like plasters, antiseptic, and bandages. “

Dr McAnaw’s advice came as part of an NHSScotland national health campaign ‘Healthy Know How.’

It provides advice on how to stay well and enjoy the festivities, avoiding the need to get medical help over the holidays.

Tips include:

Prescriptions - Order only what is needed and in plenty of time before the festive holidays.

Common illnesses - ensure you have some remedies in the house.

