Fifers with a health or social care background are being urged to join Marie Curie’s community nursing teams

More people have died at home from a reduction in health and social care services due to the pandemic. For some, they won’t have received the care and support they desperately needed.

The charity, which provides palliative and end-of-life care and support to people in their homes, as well as its two Scottish hospices, is looking for registered nurses and health care assistants to cover the region.

Lauren Davidson, clinical nurse manager at Marie Curie, said: “We know how vital the services we provide to terminally people are – even more so, for those living in rural areas.

The charity is urging people to join its community nursing team.

"Last year, we cared for the highest amount of people on record since the charity began over 70 years ago, and it’s imperative we can continue being there for people and their families.

“That’s why we are looking for people with a health or social care background to come and join our close-knit team.

"No one likes to think about death, dying and bereavement, but sadly, it’s something all of us will experience in our lives, which is why the work we do is so vital to these local communities.

“Caring for people in their homes is something that is extremely personal with one-on-one tailored care.

"We build up a rapport with patients and their families and are there for them day or night.”

To apply, please visit: https://www.mariecurie.org.uk/jobs.

