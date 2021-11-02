More Fifers are set to get their flu and COVID booster jags

The latest appointments are for people aged 60-69, and adults aged 16 and over with underlying health conditions.

Invites should start to arrive this week, and the vaccinations will take place at a local community clinic throughout November.

NHS Fife is vaccinating people in the highest risk groups for both flu and COVID-19.

It is also delivering flu vaccinations to children under the age of two with underlying health conditions, pre-school children aged 2-5, all school pupils, pregnant women and all NHS healthcare workers.

Wherever possible, those eligible for the booster jab will receive both the flu vaccine and COVID-19 boosters on the same day.

So far Fife has administered more than 56,000 Covid-19 boosters and more than 68,000 Flu vaccinations over the last month.

Dr Esther Curnock, deputy director of public health, said: “We are currently working through priority lists for those who are eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine Booster and the flu vaccine and are making good headway.

“Appointments for both vaccines are being scheduled based on clinical need and age.

“Boosters will be offered to many of the groups who routinely have the flu vaccine to protect people from both illnesses.

“To support this, we are ensuring those most vulnerable are vaccinated first.”

“Everyone who is eligible will be offered a vaccination. If you haven’t received your appointment letter yet, please be patient. You do not have to do anything now - you will be contacted, notifying you of your appointment.

