Helplines: Contacts to help support your mental health across holiday period

With tighter CVID restrictions in place and people urged to limit their social contacts, there is an awareness that many will feel more isolated and anxious.

Now NHS 111 has issued advice and contacts for groups available to offer support across the holiday period and into the new year.

Clear Your Head: It’s natural to not feel yourself at times, and for anyone feeling that way, the Clear Your Head web site has simple tips for anyone feeling down, as well as guides on what to do to support others at www.clearyourhead.scot

Support helplines are available across the festive holidays

NHSinform.scot: Anyone in Scotland with a digital device and having problems with anger or stress, having trouble sleeping, or struggling to cope with challenging situations, can find support by answering a few simple questions through this guide, www.nhsinform.scot/get-help-with-your-mental-wellbeing

During the summer, hundreds of visitors to NHSinform were directed to seek immediate telephone help while thousands more went on to self-directed care online using SilverCloud, a website with courses to improve mental wellbeing based on cognitive behavioural therapy.

An extensive range of mental wellbeing resources is available at www.nhsinform.scot/mental-wellbeing

NHSinform also has a number of resources for users of British Sign Language that cover mental health issues at www.nhsinform.scot/BSL

Breathing Space: Answering almost 9,000 calls a month, the Breathing Space service continues to grow and evolve with the web chat service now offering online support.

Callers contact Breathing Space for a wide range of reasons, including relationship issues, stress, anxiety and suicidal thoughts. However, over the last year the service has seen an increase in issues such as bereavement, work and money worries, and loneliness.

Breathing Space- on 0800 83 85 87

111: For those experiencing mental distress, the 111 Mental Health Hub is available 24 hours a day.

The most common reasons for calling include thinking about suicide, anxieties, low mood, psychosis, and self-harm.

Where necessary, clinical support is offered and callers may be referred to local support services, community mental health teams, or exceptionally, emergency services.

This team can also help with medication issues.

