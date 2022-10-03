Kirkcaldy walking group tackles four Munros in one day for SAMH

John Elvin will take on the four peaks in a 15-mile trek of the West of Drumochter on Sunday, October 23, alongside 11 walkers from the group he founded.

IT started in 2021 as a way of keeping fit for John.

Deciding to take up walking, he in turn started the “munro bagging/ and walking for beginners” group on Facebook.

John and a group of walkers heading off

He said: “I used to be a runner, but that took a toll on my legs, so I thought I’d just take up walking. The group started out just walking up and down the Prom”.

Over the last year the group has grown and now boasts 2600 members who embark on walks of varying difficulty every week. In that time, John has completed 63 Munros, including 23 in a three week period.

The groups range in size, with as many as 27 walkers coming from right across the country to take part.

Not all come prepared however, “I’ve had to take people off hills before!” says John.

The group has also helped John lose more than eight stones in weight, and he says he’s received thanks from members of the group for having helped them lose weight.

However, mental health is at the forefront of John’s motivation for running the group.

He said the walks are an opportunity to help other people that have experienced mental health issues, something John says has affected him for more than 20 years.

He said: “A lot of people [in the group] suffer with mental health problems. I take them for walks and get them on the mountains and they always say it clears their heads, it’s nice to actually help people with the same issues.

“I always tell people, if you’ve got mental health problems, come forward. It’s nothing to be ashamed of these days. It’s so big”.

John has also set up a wild swimming group, which currently has around 1000 members, and he plans to take the group’s hillwalking exploits abroad in 2023.