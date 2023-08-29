Mental health charity is looking for volunteers in Fife to help with a suicide prevention panel

The panel exists so that people with experience of suicide can help shape Scotland’s mission to prevent suicide.

The Lived Experience Panel works alongside Suicide Prevention Scotland to influence and advise on its work to deliver the Scottish Government and COSLA’s suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together.

Suicide Prevention Scotland is the community of people and organisations working together to deliver the strategy.

Can you help with this project panel?

It played a vital role in the development of guidance to support local authorities, learning & development resources, the launch of the United to Prevent Suicide campaign movement, pilot projects to support families bereaved by suicide, and shaping an approach to supporting people in suicidal crisis, Time Space Compassion.

This model has been so successful that it has been recognised by the World Health Organisation as a significant international example of participation of people with lived experience in suicide prevention work.

Those who have previously attempted suicide, experienced suicidal thoughts, or have lost a loved one to suicide are encouraged to apply.