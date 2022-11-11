The Fife School Nursing Health Hub has launched a free, confidential text messaging service which enables them to access health advice from the School Nursing Service.

Pupils can now speak directly and get advice and support on issues such as relationships, sexual health, smoking and alcohol, emotions, body changes, sleep and healthier lifestyle choices.

Fiona Crook, interim lead nurse, said: The new service has been launched following feedback from young people across Fife. We asked young people what they wanted from the School Nursing Service and how they thought we could support them better.

Katie Bell, Niall Jowitt and Aaron Boyack, pupils at Auchmuty High School, help to launch the service

“The feedback was really useful, and we are delighted that, along with NHS Fife’s Digital and Information Team, we are now in a position to launch this new and innovative service.”

She said the new text messaging service would help to “reduce barriers, improve accessibility to the service and to ensure young people get the right support at the right time."

Niall Jowitt, a pupil at Auchmuty High School, Glenrothes, welcomed the new service, adding: “As pupils we sometimes feel it can be embarrassing to talk our health needs, whether that be sexual health, emotional health or physical health even. Having a remote service like this really does make it easier for young people to reach out and get any help that they need.”