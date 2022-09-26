News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Organ donation week: Fifers urged to make decision on donation clear

NHS Fife is backing Organ and Tissue Donation Week by encouraging people to leave no doubt when it comes to their donation decision.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:22 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 5:23 pm

New figures released to coincide with the week - which runs until October 2 - reveal that 55.4 per cent of people in the region have now registered their donation decision.

Of that, 52.2 per cent have recorded their decision to be a donor on the NHS Organ Donor Register, with 3.2 per cent choosing to opt out.

Read More

Read More
Beautiful three-bed, mid-terraced home with views towards Lomond Hills
Organ donor card

Most Popular

Nicola Robertson, associate director of cursing and chair of NHS Fife’s organ and tissue donation committee, said: “In Scotland, around 500 people on average are waiting on an organ transplant, but only around one per cent of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

“That means every opportunity for donation is precious.”

Register your decision and find out more at www.organdonation.scot or call 0300 123 2323.

Organ DonationNHS FifeScotland