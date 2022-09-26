Organ donation week: Fifers urged to make decision on donation clear

New figures released to coincide with the week - which runs until October 2 - reveal that 55.4 per cent of people in the region have now registered their donation decision.

Of that, 52.2 per cent have recorded their decision to be a donor on the NHS Organ Donor Register, with 3.2 per cent choosing to opt out.

Organ donor card

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Robertson, associate director of cursing and chair of NHS Fife’s organ and tissue donation committee, said: “In Scotland, around 500 people on average are waiting on an organ transplant, but only around one per cent of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

“That means every opportunity for donation is precious.”