Parents have been advised to ‘immediately’ stop using the pram 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents are being urged to check the make and model of their children’s pram.

Two models of a children’s pram have been recalled over safety issues.

The Joolz Hub Pram was found to pose a “high risk of injuries”.

Parents are being urged to check the make of their children’s prams after the Office for Product Safety and Standards has issued a safety warning.

The Joolz Hub Pram is being recalled after it was found to be at “high risk of injuries”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two models of the children’s pram are affected, with them being found not to meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005.

In a statement, Joolz said: “At Joolz, the safety of children and the trust of parents are at the heart of everything we do. During our continuous quality monitoring, we have identified a potential issue affecting a specific batch of Joolz Hub2 strollers.”

A pram has been recalled after it was found to have a 'high risk of injuries'. | Office for Product and Safety Standards

What product has been recalled?

Two models of the Joolz Hub2 Pram have been recalled, after it was found to present a “high risk of injuries” as the front wheels may detach from the chassis during use, which could lead to loss of stability and injuries to the user or pram occupant.

The prams affected include:

Model numbers: Hub2 in Space Black (100101) and Forest Green (100102)

Batch numbers: HUB2CH-016488 to HUB2CH-016687. The batch number can be found on the inside right rear leg of the product.

The product has been recalled, with parents advised to stop using the pram immediately and contact Joolz via [email protected] or 020 4525 2638 to arrange a free replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joolz said: “All Joolz strollers are designed and tested according to the highest international safety standards (EN1888-1&2, EN1466, EN1130). This issue did not appear during certification testing or early use. Out of caution and commitment to parents, we are taking this proactive step.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Your child’s safety and your peace of mind are always our top priority.”

You can find out more about the product recall at GOV.UK.