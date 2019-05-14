Victoria Hospital staff set for day of celebration

Staff at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy are to celebrate Biomedical Science Day.

It is a national event organised by the Institute of Biomedical Science, the professional body for scientists and laboratory support staff.

The awareness day aims to inform the public and empower patients by telling them about practices in biomedical science.

It also aims to strengthen interdisciplinary team work and communication in hospitals, as well as celebrating a profession that is at the heart of healthcare.

Naideen Forrest, specialist biomedical scientist inthe department of medical microbiology and infection control, said: “Biomedical Science Day is a great opportunity for us to build relationships with our colleagues, patients and public.

By demonstrating behind the scenes of the laboratories, we can help everybody understand the vital role of biomedical science in healthcare.”

Alison Geddis, president of the Institute of Biomedical Science, added: “Most people are unaware of the important role of biomedical science in diagnosis, treatment and general healthcare.

“The aim of Biomedical Science Day is to inform the public about the full range of expertise involved in hospital care, and to celebrate our great profession.”

The event will take place at Victoria Hospital’s main entrance on Thursday, June 20, from 9.00am-5.00pm with information, activities and fun for all ages.