Revealed: How busy Fife’s leisure centres were last year

Almost 2.5m people have made use of sports and leisure facilities in Fife over the last year.

The centres run by Fife Sports and Leisure Trust recorded increases in several areas – including more use by Fifers aged 60 or over between March 2018 and 2019.

The Michael Woods Sports Centre in Glenrothes was the most used facility bin the region with over half a million visitors.

The flagship venue pulled in 580,814 people – well ahead of Carnegie Leisure Centre in Dunfermline at 445,000.

Kirkcaldy’s £15m leisure centre on the Esplanade was the third busiest centre with 289,000 visitors, ahead of Cowdenbeath (206,000) in fourth.

Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre was the least used with 9,865 visitors, but it was closed for much of 2018 for a massive refurbishment.

Burntisland’s Beacon Leisure Centre, Bowhill Swimming Pool, Cupar Leisure Centre, East Sands Leisure Centre, Lumphinanns Sports and Waterstone Crook Sports Centre all recorded increases in attendances.

Overall, attendances in the over-60s was up 5.2 per cent, use in wetside was up 1.4 per cent and use of outdoor facilities increased 5.4 per cent.

Ed Watson, chief executive, said: “We have seen some challenges this year with some temporary disruption to sites for refurbishment works, and there has been greater competitive pressure from private gyms within the region along with a period of good weather over the summer affecting attendances.

“However, we have seen some significant areas of growth and continued success in engaging with the local community to get more active.

“As a local charitable trust, we are very aware that people who choose to use our facilities are investing in an organisation which has the well-being of local communities at its core – by continuing to perform well, we are able to invest surpluses back into facilities and programmes for everyone’s benefit.”

The figures were welcomed by Councillor Judy Hamilton, convener of community and housing committee.

The Kirkcaldy councillor said: “The trust has delivered a strong set of results with overall attendances having increased despite temporary closures in some facilities.

“It is encouraging to see the continued popularity of the Move More programme. The increase in referrals is extremely positive and can only help the health of the individuals concerned at a time when its most needed.

Attendance breakdown by facility:

Michael Woods Sports Centre 580,814

Carnegie Leisure Centre 445,695

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre 289,064

Cowdenbeath Leisure Centre 206,260

Duloch Leisure Centre 163,334

Beacon Leisure Centre 147,649

Cupar Leisure Centre 143,863

Dalgety Bay Leisure Centre 140,136

East Sands Leisure Centre 132,314

Bowhill Swimming Pool 64,761

Pitreavie Athletics Centre 39,186

Lumphinnans Sports Hub 38,062

Waterstone Crook Sports Centre 28,310

Levenmouth Swimming Pool and Sports Centre 9,865