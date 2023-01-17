Willie Rennie lends his support to Falkland wellbeing hut appeal

The MSP visited Falkland Estate, where Reforesting Scotland hopes to build a Hut of Wellbeing alongside existing woodland huts. The initiative aims to provide short stays for people suffering from stress, illness or other hardship.

So far fundraising has raised over £35,000. This is in addition to a donation of £5,000 made by Tony Carter, a Reforesting Scotland member who started the project after a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Willie said: “It was wonderful to visit the future site of the Hut of Wellbeing. It’s such a peaceful place and I am sure that it will be a fantastic resource for people who need respite.

Willie Rennie at one of the existing huts.