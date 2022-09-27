Letters are going out in the coming coming weeks from NHS Fife to parents of youngsters aged over five.

Vulnerable groups include those with certain underlying health conditions such as chronic respiratory, liver, kidney, heart or neurological disease, diabetes or with a severely weakened immune system.

More than two million people in Scotland will be offered vaccines over the next three months – with those most at risk the first to be vaccinated.

More youngsters in Fife are set for winter vaccinations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Esther Curnock, consultant in public health Medicine and NHS Fife’s immunisation co-ordinator, said: “We strongly recommend those who are more vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 and flu get the vaccines.

“Both COVID-19 and flu can be serious even if you are healthy.

“Protection fades over time, so it’s important to restore it by having the vaccines when offered them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appointment letters will include information about how carers aged 16 and over and people aged five and over who live with someone with a weakened immune system can book an appointment.

You can check whether you are eligible and book an appointment at nhsinform.scot/wintervaccines.

Appointments for children under 16 must be booked by calling 0800 030 8013.

All people aged 65 or over should have received a scheduled appointment for COVID-19 and flu vaccinations by now.

Advertisement Hide Ad