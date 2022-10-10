Dysart Trust gearing up for busy winter

The exhibition closed its doors in September with the popular Doors Open Day.

The historical trust saw a record number of visitors over the summer, with 300 attending exhibitions at the Town Hall venue between July and September.

And now for the first time, members will continue to hold meetings over the winter months as they plan the 2023 exhibitions.

Dysart Trust say they are looking forward to a busy off-season as they look to come back in 2023

Ken Robertson, trust chairman, says that members are “fizzing with ideas” and are looking to improve on what the exhibits they currently have on show.

He said: “We're planning a productive off-season to open a bigger, better, more interesting exhibition next year to show the vibrant history of Dysart to all those interested."

The trust will look to build on this year’s successful summer by exploring refurbishment of exhibition areas, and by undertaking more detailed research work on some of the featured items.

There are also plans for a Dysart historical walkabout for members, which could be the basis of walks for interested members of the public in the future.

Earlier this year, there were concerns about the future of the trust, with an urgent call for more support and volunteers to ensure that the trust could continue its nearly 60 years of work preserving the history of Dysart.