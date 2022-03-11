1963: The first ten houses in new Sauchenbush development in Kirkcaldy

April 1963 the first houses built in Sauchenbush.

The homes, built by James MIller and Partners, described the area as “away from the bustle of a busy town, yet only a few minutes drive from its growing shopping centre.”

Ahead of the doors opening to its showroom, it launched an advertising campaign in the Fife Free Press.

Initial designs for the new development at Sauchenbush

The development initially featured just ten houses, all with panoramic views of the town and North Fife.A total of 66 were planned in total, but attention centred around a five-apartment showhouse which was “as attractive from the outside as it is on the inside.”

The way it was pitched was also a sign of the times.

The feature noted: “Spacious windows and generous accommodation are perhaps the main features, but the busy housewife will be grateful for the simple planning which makes it so easy to run.”

The new development at Sauchenbush in Kirkcaldy, 1963

And the kitchen - where “the woman of the house spends most of the time” - was amply fitted with work surfaces, two sinks, a broom cupboard, and an adequate larder.

The show home had a small bedroom downstairs together with a sitting room which combined as a dining room.

Noted the feature: “Families nowadays like the idea of having a dining room and sitting room combined because of the ‘roomy’ effect

Together they gave an overall length of some 24 feet and were billed as very airy with large windows a main feature.

One of the first ten house types built in Sauchenbush, Kirkcaldy, in 1963

Upstairs was the bathroom and two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, plus aa linen cupboard at the top of the stairs

All ten homes were available to buy during the summer of 1963 and the developer was confident they would be snapped up.

“There is no doubt that young people setting up home for the first time, or older people finally settling down will be impressed with the standard and choice,” said the feature.

“The Sauchenbush site itself - apart from the desirability of the homes - should attract customers,

It is one of the most attractive part so the town, quiet and charming without being too secluded.”

