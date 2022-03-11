1998: The 18th birthday of Jackie O, Kirkcaldy’s legendary nightclub

The legendary nightclub actually marked its 18th year in business this weekend in 1998.

It served up champagne and cake, and had entertainment which included everything from fire-eaters to jugglers as well a a firework display.

The Esplanade venue never did do things by half.

18th birthday for Jackie O in March 1998 - pictured are Hilda Kinnaird, Beverly McKenzie, manager, Fiona Dingwall, assistant manager, and Alan Law DJ

It opened its doors on March 21, 1980.

Punk had waned, and we were on the cusp of the New Romantic movement with bands such as Adam & The Ants and Human League about to make their breakthrough.

Jackie O launched as Fern Kinney topped the charts with ‘Together We Are Beautiful’ – a hit which kept keeping Blondie and The Jam off the top spot.

Staff pic to mark 18th birthday of Kirkcaldy nightclub Jackie O in March 1998

That opening night saw huge numbers pour through the doors, and the first person they met was cloakroom attendant Hilda Kinnaird.

When the club marked its 18th anniversary in 1998, she was still there - and remained a key figure for many years to come.

Hilda was already well known to revellers having worked there for the last three years in its previous guise as The Garrison.

Opening night saw her dressed in a smart black dress and pink belt, in keeping with the club’s logo, while stewards are resplendent in evening suits and bow ties

Fife Free Press advert for Jackie O celebrations.

At the 18th birthday party, stewards still wore wear bow ties, and DJ Alan Law was still on the decks - indeed the 1970s and 80s nights remained among the most popular, along with Jackie O’s legendary Grab A Granny nights!

Legend has it when Granada bought the club from family run Kingsway Entertainments, they dispatched senior staff to Kirkcaldy to find out why the club enjoyed better taking in midweek than other outlets did at a weekend.

The answer was simple - Grab a Granny!

In 1981 the club opened up a back lounge linked to the dance floor via the famous mirrored tunnel, and three years later the Pink Lounge was added.

At the height of its fame, buses packed with clubbers came from across central Scotland, while some of the biggest celebs arrived at its Esplanade doors.

Jackie O hosted everyone from Baywatch to Brookside, as well as all the big name DJs of the time, and many, many chart-topping bands.

Sadly it closed and was demolished, and the site is now occupied by flats.

There isn’t even a plaque to the First Lady.

That’s something Kirkcaldy really needs to rectify.

