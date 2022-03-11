Revellers at Bentley’s Nightscene in Kirkcaldy brought in 1984 with the help of Nairn Thistle Pipe Band.

1984 in pictures: Memories of great nights out at Bentleys, and many community events

These black and white images first appeared in the pages of the Fife Free Press in 1984 – and are packed with memories.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 11th March 2022, 9:47 am

They take in everything from Civic Week in Burntisland to a Pram Race in Beveridge Park – and we are sure you will recognise many familiar faces.

1. Memories of 1984

Mothers and helpers pictured at the fundraising open day held by Raith Centre Summer Playgroup in Kirkcaldy

Photo: FFP

2. Memories of 1984

Raith Rovers manager Bobby Wilson was on hand to make the Easter prize draw for Hayfield Handicapped Children in Clem’s Bar. He also donated a signed ball. The 1984 raffle raised over £1500.

Photo: FFP

3. Memories of 1984

The Kirkcaldy based Basement Theatre Company held its first meeting since forming in 1984. The group was previously known as the Cream and Amber Theatre Company and specialises in unusual musical plays. Pictured are Back row: Nicholas Gibbon, Grant C. Jenkins, Marshall Milne, Susan Brown, and Kathryn Longmuir,. Front are Gina Kerr and Sandie Bray

Photo: FFP

4. Memories of 1984

Kirkcaldy and District Lion's Club’s seventh annual Pram Race was held in Beveridge Park and raised more than £2500. It enjoyed glorious weather. The race was won for the fourth consecutive year by The Chancers.

Photo: FFP

