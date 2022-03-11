1984 in pictures: Memories of great nights out at Bentleys, and many community events

3. Memories of 1984

The Kirkcaldy based Basement Theatre Company held its first meeting since forming in 1984. The group was previously known as the Cream and Amber Theatre Company and specialises in unusual musical plays. Pictured are Back row: Nicholas Gibbon, Grant C. Jenkins, Marshall Milne, Susan Brown, and Kathryn Longmuir,. Front are Gina Kerr and Sandie Bray

Photo: FFP