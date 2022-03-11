1984 in pictures: Memories of great nights out at Bentleys, and many community events

They take in everything from Civic Week in Burntisland to a Pram Race in Beveridge Park – and we are sure you will recognise many familiar faces.
1. Memories of 1984
Mothers and helpers pictured at the fundraising open day held by Raith Centre Summer Playgroup in Kirkcaldy
2. Memories of 1984
Raith Rovers manager Bobby Wilson was on hand to make the Easter prize draw for Hayfield Handicapped Children in Clem’s Bar. He also donated a signed ball.
The 1984 raffle raised over £1500.
3. Memories of 1984
The Kirkcaldy based Basement Theatre Company held its first meeting since forming in 1984.
The group was previously known as the Cream and Amber Theatre Company and specialises in unusual musical plays.
Pictured are Back row: Nicholas Gibbon, Grant C. Jenkins, Marshall Milne, Susan Brown, and Kathryn Longmuir,. Front are Gina Kerr and Sandie Bray
4. Memories of 1984
Kirkcaldy and District Lion's Club’s seventh annual Pram Race was held in Beveridge Park and raised more than £2500.
It enjoyed glorious weather.
The race was won for the fourth consecutive year by The Chancers.
