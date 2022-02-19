1999: How Kirkcaldy's harbour wasteland was transformed into waterfront apartments

The flats built on what was once waste land have fantastic views of the Forth - but it took several years and a few stalled efforts before any work started.

The first phase was what is now Williamson Quay, and the blueprint for it emerged in February 1999.

Edinburgh based developer, Morrison, won planning approved in December 1998 to build a total of 161 apartments on the 13-acre site they christened the Harbour Village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development of the harbour made front page news

Unveiling their first impressions of how the development would look, work was set to start on phase one in June 1999 on one and two-bedroom flats which had price tags ranging from £56,000 to £146,000.

Kirkcaldy Boat Club was to get new clubhouse and workshop as part of the deal.

Previous plans to develop the area had seen more than one bid after another fail - including one to fill in the inner dock, and create a leisure centre, food store and housing.

The artist's impression of how Williamson Quay would look

That sparked significant local objections, and it was formally blocked with the Secretary of State made the entire harbour a listing building - it is rumoured to be the site from which King James V of Scotland set sail to France to collect his bride, Mary of Guise, in 1536.

A second application for 174 flats and 16 shops was also withdrawn in the face of objections.

Eventually, Morrison got the green light to create what is now Williamson Quay, and it said it would be respectful to the area’s history.

It was the company’s second venture with Forth Ports following the success of the Rennie’s Lock development Leith, and the Kirkcaldy Belfast and Dublin estate agents, Hooke & MacDonald.

In one day alone, seven flats were sold to Irish investors.

While Morrison developed Williamson Quay, the rest of the site was to lie empty until the early 2000s until Alex Penman stepped in and built Deas Wharf adjacent to it, and then Lord Gambier Wharf along the inner harbour to complete the transformation of the area.

The harbour is also busier … just as well they didn’t fill it in!

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.