2008: Fife town’s horror at 53-metre white box installed as a work of art

In March 2008, an £18,600 white box spanning some 53 metres appeared on Eglinton Place in Dysart much to the surprise of local residents who took one look at it and decided it was utterly awful.

It was created by Fife Council, and designed by artists Chris Rankin, Donald Urquhart and Tom Clark.

The box stood one metre tall and took several months to install …and much less time to dismantle.

The Dysart artbox which locals argued blocked their views

It started to come to life the previous November, but hit the headlines just before Spring 2008 as the full scale of it became apparent..

It was one metre in height and pure white, blocking an otherwise unspoilt view across the Forth.

The plan was to add the word ‘flora’ in blue and orange on one side, and ‘aurora’ on the other - a feature residents claim was pointless.

The controversy made front page headlines in the Fife Free Press

Reaction was one of horror.

Ronnie Kay said: “What an absolute waste of money. It’s disgraceful.

“My wife and I have beautiful views from the side of our house across to Wemyss, now this is in the way.”

Council workers start to tear down the artbox

Wilma Simpson, 55, had lived there for decades, and added: “My grandmother lived in this house. She would be upset to see this.”

Council officers defended the structure, pointing out it had come after a public consultation in 2005, and there was also an attempt to explain face to face what was happening and what the artwork would look like.

Unfortunately, no-one could remember any consultation.

Marilyn Livingstone MSP, who lived in Dysart, said: “I have been involved with Dysart Regeneration Committee from day one and have no recollection of this structure being formally discussed.”

She called for a meeting to find out more - and reach a decision on the fate of the artwork.

Work was due to be completed by the end of March. In fact, its days were numbered.

Residents and politicians were confident the council had breached its own planning regulations by building the white box on the coastal path, and also argued it was a health and safety issue after local kids showed what they thought of its artistic merits by using is as a sting bike challenge.

With calls for it to be demolished, the council, sensing no way out, sent in a team of workmen to start dismantling it.

They also admitted it didn’t have planning permission!

Locals watched the white panels being removed one by one.

Catherine Simpson, 87, summed it up: “This is fantastic - get the flags out!”

