1973: Night out for Wm Low staff in Fife

Wm Low was a great Scottish supermarket which had a presence in many towns across Fife.

This picture, which dates from 1973, shows staff from a number of branches enjoying a night out.

The company’s annual dinner dance was held at the Strathearn Hotel, Kirkcaldy

