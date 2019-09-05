A golf day and charity scramble for Maggie’s Fife

The Gillian Parsons Memorial Golf Day which took place recently has given our Maggie’s Centre a £9300 cash boost.

The annual golf day is organised in memory of Shona Hutchison’s sister Gillian Parsons who passed away from cancer.

A total of 24 teams from across Fife took part in the event, held at Dunnikier Park Golf Club.

Dave Foster, organiser said: “The day couldn’t have gone any better.

“The weather was terrific and our golfers enjoyed the fantastic course all whilst supporting a local cause. Thank you to all our teams, sponsors, volunteers and supporters.”

FiFab won the Gillian Parsons Memorial Trophy which was presented to the company on its charity giving day, when it made an additional £500 donation to Maggie’s.

John Penman from FiFab said: “We hope that our support assists with the excellent work the team do at the centre and helps the many people and families affected by cancer.”

Tu Edwards, Maggie’s Fife centre fundraising manager, thanked all who made the day possible,.

She added: “Thanks also to FiFab for their additional donation and well done to all those who won something or took part.”

Results from the day –1. Fife Fabrications; 2.- The Fantastic Four; 3. - Bollinger 1; Nearest to pin on the third- Steven Trewartha; Nearest to pin in two on the fourth - Mike Weswater; Nearest to pin in two on the 11th - John Gilchrist; Nearest to pin on the 14th - Dod Player; Nearest to pin on the 16th - Paul Pinkney; Ladies Longest Drive - Shona Hutchison and Gents Longest Drive - Andrew Lamb; Beat The Pro – Graham Montgomery

Meanwhile, Burntisland Golf House Club is holding a charity scramble in aid of Maggie’s Fife on Sunday, September 15.

It is in memory of past lady captain Maggie Pearson who passed away in 2015 from breast cancer. Team places for the Mixed Texas Scramble are £50 per team.

Organiser Anne Main said: “We are delighted once again to support Maggie’s in memory of Maggie.

“Many of us have found Maggie’s Fife an invaluable support centre. We hope everyone who plays will dig deep to support this great charity.”

Tu said: “We are so grateful to the club and the committee for organising this fabulous event.

“It is a lovely way to pay tribute to Maggie and her passion for golf.

“Funds raised will help support the growing need for Maggie’s Fife. More people have accessed our centre meaning we can be there for them hen they are dealing with challenges that cancer often brings.”

To take part please visit: www.burntislandgolfhouseclub.co.uk