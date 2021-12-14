Christmas celebrations at Old Kirk and a chance to place special message on memory tree

The historic former church in Kirk Wynd is the setting for "Carolling into Christmas" with Fife Opera on Saturday evening from 7:00pm.

They will perform a mix of festive songs and classics, and entry tickets include shortbread and mulled wine.

They can be obtained from [email protected] or by phoning 07701 027580.

Christmas carols at the Old Kirk

Social distancing will be in place and face coverings must be worn unless exempt.

The last few tickets are also on sale for “A Night At the Musicals" with Fraser Morrison and friends on Sunday at 7.30pm - full details are on Fraser’s Facebook page.

And the festivities continue into next week in the countdown to Christmas.

Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy

Music is also part of Kirkcaldy Old Kirk' s own Nine Lessons and Carols service on Sunday at 2pm with contributions from Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society and Fife Opera. It is open to all.

On Tuesday, December 21, and Wednesday 22nd, the Old Kirk will be open by popular demand.

The aim is to allow people to view this beautiful historic building with Christmas trees dressed to light up Christmas week itself.

Music will play a key part too, with the Langtoun Singers led by Ella Wilson, performing a selection of Christmas carols, on a new recording made for this occasion, and some young soloists from Fife Opera adding their festive contributions, recorded at home.

For this "Carols Under the Christmas Trees" event the music will be provided live on the evening of Wednesday 22nd at 7pm when Kathleen Brown will play Christmas carols on the Kirk's grand piano.

The Old Kirk will be open from 2:00pm -4.30pm and 6.30pm to 8.30pm on both days.

There will be opportunity for visitors to hang a star or a message on the memory tree for those unable to be with their families or friends this Christmas, and there will also be some crafts for children to make if they wish.

Watch out too for an unexpected stranger with news from one of the Auld Kirk Players!

Entry is free but donations to the tower restoration fund will be most welcome.

