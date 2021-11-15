Fife’s Maggie’s Centre unveils festive fundraising events

The events are designed to raise funds to support the work done by the Kirkcaldy-based cancer care centre.

The Christmas raffle is now live online.

People can enter for the chance to win one of this year’s most sought after items – a PlayStation 5 console.

Alison Allan. Maggie's Fife centre head, and Adam Kent, launches the Christmas fundraisers

Tickets are only £5 each, with the first £1000 raised being generously matched by Smith Anderson Group.

The raffle will close at midnight on Sunday December, 19 with the winner announced the following day.

Our Maggie’s virtual elf family fun run takes place on Sunday December 12.

Maggie’s is asking you to get dressed up in an elf costume or finest festive attire - other festive characters/Xmas Jumpers are permitted - and walk, run, skip, or hop your way around a route of your choice.

Take part with friends, family, or colleagues.

The emphasis is on fun and it is free to enter - all Maggie’s asks is that you raise a minimum sponsorship of £100 per person.

Adam Kent, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s Fife said: “Christmas is a really critical time for fundraising at the centre, and we’re excited to be able to offer some fun festive fundraising activities for the whole family.

Keeping our elf family fun run virtual allows individuals and families to create their own route, perhaps somewhere special to them, where they can really get in the Christmas spirit while raising funds for the centre.

“We had a lot of fun and success with the event last year, and I know everyone’s looking forward to seeing all those outfits again.”He added: “We’re also excited to launch our Christmas raffle, especially as Smith Anderson have generously agreed match fund the first £1k raised.

“Hopefully it will encourage people to buy that extra ticket and we’re very grateful for their ongoing support.

“We’re incredibly lucky to have had a brand-new PlayStation 5 console donated to us by a very kind supporter and it will hopefully create a lot of interest and funds for the centre.

