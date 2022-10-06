Leven cafe to open on Christmas Day for those in need

The Daunder In Tea Hoose in Forth Street will repeat its annual event for the forthcoming festive season.

Alistair Burns has opened his cafe on Christmas Day for the last six years to provide free of charge food and company to those in need,

He said he wanted to do his bit to help those most in need, knowing what it feels like to be alone on Christmas.

Alistar Burns will open his cafe for the seventh straight Christmas Day

Mr Burns said: “It was just to give a wee bit more back, I’ve been on my own at Christmas time and it’s not a very nice thing.”

He added: “But it makes my Christmas as well, because I’m helping somebody. I’ve always said it doesn’t matter if there’s one person or 100 people.

"As long as I’m making somebody happy I’m not bothered.”

Those coming along are treated to homemade soup, stovies and freshly baked scones. Staff also go the extra mile to decorate the cafe and buy gifts.

He said: “All the tips throughout the year are kept, and the girls will decorate the place and buy wee presents.”

“People who come in that day will get a gift, and if we’ve still got some left, the older regulars will get them.”

Mr Burns also organises transport for those wishing to come along.

