Easter: Sports camps and family discounts across Fife venues

Charitable trust, Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, the region’s leading sports and leisure provider, has seen huge demand in its kids’ activity camps with many already sold out.

It is also expecting a busy Easter with its Quid-a-Kid scheme – the offers give juniors, aged under 17, the opportunity to play racquet sports and football for £1 during school holidays – accompanying adults can join in the fun for £2.

The family-popular scheme, delivered with support from the trust’s partner, Fife Council, is available in the trust’s facilities across the region and is designed to get more young people active more of the time.

Emma Walker

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We have been really pleased with the response to our Easter school holiday programme – apart from a few spaces, the camps are fully booked.

“Our sites across Fife are joining in and we’re encouraging people to visit our website for full details of what’s on offer. There is something for everyone – football, racquet sports including table tennis, tennis, squash, mini tennis and badminton.

“There are also soft play centres and inflatable sessions in sports halls and aqua inflatable sessions in several of our pools.

“The trust is committed to widening access to physical activity opportunities and fun, family-inclusive options are a great way of developing a life-long interest in keeping active.”

Visit www.fifeleisure.org or trust social media pages for more details.

