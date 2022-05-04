Fife mums more likely to have ‘super sized’ babies that weigh 8lb 13oz

The figure came in a national analysis of births across the UK.

It showed in the year to March 2021, there were 388 babies born weighting 8lb 13oz or more - or 4kg, the equivalent of four bags of sugar.

Babies this weight are considered unusually large, and it can can lead to complications during labour, and mothers are more likely to need a caesarean section

Level 2 neonatal ward of a hospital, weighing a premature baby.

The medical term is foetal macrosomia.

Super-sized babies accounted for 13.8% of births in Fife during that period when a total of 2812 were delivered.

The Scottish average was 13.3%.

Around one in seven babies born in Scotland had macrosomia, according to Public Health Scotland (PHS) figures.

A range of factors can influence the likelihood of having an unusually large baby, including a mother’s weight and age, genetics, gestational diabetes, and a baby being overdue.

Fife’s figure was lower than many regions.

Women living in the islands of Orkney and Shetland were almost twice as likely to have big babies – 24.4% and 26.2% respectively.

Babies from Dumfries and Galloway were the next heaviest, with 16.2% at least four kilograms, followed by Tayside (14.9%) and Western Isles (14.8%).

Shetland’s figure was the highest for any local area in the UK.