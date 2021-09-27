New campaign shines light on Fife’s foster inspiring carers who keep siblings together

FCA Scotland aims to pay tribute to the resilience and dedication of foster carers who are keeping brothers and sisters in need of a loving family home together.

Since 2018, a growing number of siblings have come into care, and for children whose lives are turned upside down, staying with their brother or sister can be vital.

Legislation introduced recently was a milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to ‘Keep The Promise’ to implement the recommendations of the Independent Care Review to maintain sibling relationships.

The Fife group is praising inspiring foster carers who keep siblings together

So far this year, FCA Scotland has seen 90 referrals.

Only one sibling group has been placed with FCA Scotland parents during 2021 due to their limited capacity, 74 were for two siblings, and 17 came in July alone.

To encourage people to come forward and foster siblings, the agency is launching a campaign which highlights the positive, life-changing difference foster carers have on the children and young people in their care.

Foster carers are helping siblings stay together

Amanda Lindsay, registered manager for FCA Scotland, said: “The number of children who enter the foster care system is staggering and many of these children are brothers and sisters who are often required to live apart due to the limited number of foster carers who are open to caring for siblings.

“This legislation is an incredibly important step forward for brothers and sisters in care in Scotland and we will continue to ensure the children who enter our care are happy, healthy and well-looked after.”

Amanda added: “Our foster families have been so inspirational, and we can’t thank them enough for the incredible job they do every single day.”

Shagufta Nasir, 53, a foster carer supported by FCA Scotland has been fostering for over 10 years.

Shagufta said: “At the moment we are looking after two sisters. They have been with us since 2015 and we are hoping to move forward with permanency.

“When we look down memory lane, we appreciate how far we have come.

“Today the girls are young ladies. We have supported them when they wanted to learn to play the violin/guitar, going to after school clubs, parties, transitions to high school. We have been part of the transition from playing with play do, colouring books, watching cartoons to manicures, makeup, and checking out the boys.

“When they tell me I'm like a mum to them and write me little notes, I feel very proud and blessed to be part of their lives.

“The most rewarding part of the job is when you receive hugs at the school gates, or when you receive a random text saying, "love you", or when you buy them clothes and they say: "you know me so well" and when they bring their baking home from school because they want you to have some.

“My advice to someone who is considering fostering would be; “don't delay. You will make a huge difference to a child's life when you foster."

To find out more, visit www.fcascotland.co.uk.

