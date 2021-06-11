With Covid restrictions in Fife now at Level 1 there are more opportunities to enjoy the simple pleasures of going out for a meal, following months of lockdown home cooking.

We’re lucky in this part of Scotland to have some of the best restaurants in Scotland on our doorstep – from Michelin-starred foodie havens to simple-but-delicious fish and chip bars.

Here are 13 Fife restaurants well worth booking over the summer, all of which rate highly on review site Tripadvisor.

1. The Grange Inn Housed in a lovely 17th Century Inn, the Grange Inn is the highest-rated restaurant in St Andrews. Go to enjoy modern Scottish cuisine using the freshest of local produce available - and all with gorgeous views of St Andrews Bay. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Cobbies Inn Tayport's Cobbies Inn serves great quality British pub grub. Go to enjoy one of the tastiest steak pies in Fife. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Dhoom Take a gastronomic trip to the Indian subcontinent at Dunfermline's hugely popular Dhoom. Go for the unique street-style authentic ‘Indian tapas’ menu. Photo: Dhoom Buy photo

4. The Cellar Chef Billy Boyter worked in several of Edinburgh’s top Michelin-starred restaurants before setting up the Cellar in Anstruther. Go to experience an unforgettable Michelin-starred tasting menu. Photo: Google Maps Buy photo