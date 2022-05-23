Aldi announces re-opening date for Kirkcaldy store after  refurbishment

The discount retailer will relaunch its McKenzie Street store at 8:00am on Thursday, May 26.

The shop closed on May 14 for the work to begin.

Fresh bread and cakes have been moved to the last aisle preventing them getting squashed under customers’ shopping, and the store will now offer new, easy to browse freezers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi

There is also increased space dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, and a new and improved Food to Go section.

The new-look store will now have more space and clearer signage.

Alex Christie, store manager, said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.