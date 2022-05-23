Tickets on sale for Queen’s Jubilee Platinum event in Fife hosted by TV star Stephen Mulhern

The presenter of hit ITV show In For A Penny will front the Platinum Jubilee Youth Spectacular in a newly constructed arena on the site of a former opencast coalmine at St Ninians, near Kelty.

It takes place on Saturday June 18, and Sunday 19th.

It is being sponsored by National Pride UK, the Community Interest Company (CIC), which is aiming to deliver a massive eco-therapy wellness and leisure park on the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Mulhern hosts the Jubilee spectacular in Fife featuring the Imps motorbike team and Red Hot Chili Pipers

The team behind it includes local events manager, Michael Boyle, and Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson, the former Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo impresario.

Joining Stephen on the bill are the Red Hot Chili Pipers, massed military bands, massed pipes and drums from Scottish schools, Highland dancers, the Imps Motorcycle Display Team, and Katie Robertson, the award-winning ‘Wheeled Piper.’

And the TV star is urging Fifers to get their tickets now.

He said: “I am incredibly excited to be hosting this amazing event.

“Bringing together a fabulous line-up of young talented performers on what was a former coal mining site is truly awe-inspiring.

“This will be a truly inspiring spectacular event.”

Irene Bisset, who chairs National Pride UK, said: “We’re delighted that tickets to this fantastic event are proving popular - testament to the tremendous young talent that will perform.