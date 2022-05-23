Fife Council has given the green light for work to start on the development behind the McDermid Stand.

The hub is seen as key to modernising its facilities, and developing its growing community links which have seen huge numbers use the ground since the introduction of an artificial pitch in 2018.

The application for the two-storey hub was submitted by Stark’s Park Property Ltd which is owned by Thailand based businessman John Sim, who also owns the football team.

How the new community hub at Stark's Park could look

The development will “promote engagement and encourage local interaction with the club for all ages.”

It will also lead to a reconfiguration of the adjacent car park.

In a supporting statement, Rovers said: “The range of age groups who use the site currently is growing, and the community hub will allow and expansion of the ground to generate interaction with the club.

Drawings outlining the new community hub at Stark's Park

“The development is a much needed addition to the stadium, given the importance of generating awareness of sporting activities and encouraging engagement in sport.

"The development will provide a long-term strategy for community engagement.