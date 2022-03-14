Fife harbour cafe run by BBC Great British Menu finalist unveils expansion plan

The application for two new buildings at the Harbour Cafe in Elie has been submitted to Fife Council.

The business is owned by Amy and Jack Elles and, since launching in 2018, it has been visited by TV chefs the Hairy Bikers who spent a week filming.

Amy has represented Scotland twice on The Great British Menu 2019/2020 and appeared in the finals, attracting more visitors from all around the UK for lunch.

The Harbour Cafe, Elie

The couple’s application for two new buildings comes on the back of running a successful pop-up restaurant.

They started out as a ‘hole in the wall’ serving hatch at Elie Sailing Club, and, with the support of The Harbour Trust, opened up their cafe.

In a supporting statement, they said: “After a community charrette, what became apparent was the community wanted another café and we have had a wonderful response to our seasonal pop up last year and the year before.

“We live all year round in Elie and are active members of the community with our young family attending the local schools.”

They added: “We only use local suppliers sourcing organic food wherever possible – all our fish is landed in either Pittenweem or St. Monans.

“We are trying to create something special for the summer months in Elie.”

The application for permission will be considered in due course by officers and councillors.

