Greggs and Burger King in bid to move into Arnold Clark garage in Kirkcaldy

Greggs and Burger King want to turn an Arnold Clark showroom into a restaurant and drive-thru.

The companies’ plans were lodged with Fife Council this week.

The application for a change of use would see them move into the existing Harry Fairbairn Mini garage on Carberry Road, replacing the car showroom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car showroom could be home to two food businesses

Greggs wants to build a restaurant on the site, while Burger King plans a drive-thru.

It would mark a major change to the motor mile at Mitchelston which incorporates a number of car dealers, but the food takeaways would look to tap into the existing customer traffic heading to the nearby Asda supermarket.

Burger King has been absent from town for a significant number of years after closing its High Street base.

Greggs already has a town centre outlet plus a unit at Fife Retail Park.