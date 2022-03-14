A92: Five nights of roadworks planned at busy sliproad

They begin on Monday, March 21 and are scheduled to last five nights.

The project will involve upgrading road markings on the westbound on-slip connecting to the A92, ensuring safer access for motorists whilst also maximising capacity on the slip road.

A92 roadworks start next week

The works have been scheduled to take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am finishing on Saturday morning.

The westbound slip road connecting Chapel Roundabout to the A92 will be closed during working hours.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Redhouse Roundabout and will add approximately seven minutes onto journey times.

The slip road will remain open during the daytime.

Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s north east representative said: “The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists.

“We have planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption."

