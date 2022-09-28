Fife restaurant Haar St Andrews awarded three AA Rosettes

Haar opened over Christmas 2021 and immediately won plaudits and critical acclaim for its welcoming concept and food.

Dean’s plan to offer overnight accommodation for Haar diners, as a restaurant with rooms, was realised this summer and quickly garnered high praise and indeed with another AA accolade – five stars.

Haar is part of his growing group which includes tasting menu-only fine dining concepts - Dean Banks at the Pompadour in Edinburgh, as well as relaxed neighbourhood newcomer Dulse, also in the capital

Of the award, Dean said: “In such troubled times for the industry and indeed the whole world, it has given us a real lift to receive this prestigious award from the AA.

“We are so excited to be able to share the news of Haar’s three AA rosettes, meaning they see us as one of the best restaurants in Scotland – along with our other three AA rosette restaurant The Pompadour.

“Our two fine dining restaurants each have this accolade which we think is an incredible achievement within 12 months.

“This recognition is all about our team – we have incredible staff across the group and their hard work, dedication, passion and the hospitality they provide for our guests is absolutely above and beyond. We are so proud of them all.”

Dean is massively passionate about everything he does, from his spirits Lunun Gin and Mond Vodka to his home delivery meal kits Haar At Home and Waagyu Burger.

Dean explained how special Haar is to him.

"Haar St Andrews has already been awarded five stars in the restaurant with rooms category for the standard of accommodation we offer to guests who wish to stay overnight with us after they’ve enjoyed their tasting menu experience.

“This means so much, as I designed everything myself when we got our hands on that iconic building at 1 Golf Place – it’s a reflection of me, my memories of growing up in the area and all the things I love about home. The Haar experience represents coming to have dinner at my house, with the

option to stay over.

“It makes me so happy that people have bought in to the crazy vision I had - and embraced it.”

For Dean, though, the next challenge is always ahead, as he and his team continue to push themselves to find even better ways to showcase the taste of Scotland through local, fresh, premium ingredients.

He said: “We always strive to do better. We will never be a company who rest on our achievements – we are always researching how we can improve, how we can give more and make people happier.

“I love St Andrews and we want to put it firmly on the map in new and exciting ways, we want to show it offers some of the best food in the world.

“We work so closely with our suppliers, like our fishermen Damon and Shaun – without people like them what we do simply isn’t possible.