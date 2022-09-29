Fife restaurant owner celebrates city venue in top ten fine dining restaurants

Dean Banks at the Pompadour scooped the accolade just days after Haar St Andrews collected three AA rosette.

The Pompadour went straight in at number nine in the hugely popular and valued review sites Travellers’ Choice awards 2022.

Highlighted comments included “a very agreeable and delicious evening” and “thought- provoking gastronomic experience”.

Dean said: “Coming on the back of three rosettes for Haar St Andrews so soon after opening, plus our long-standing three rosettes award for the Pompadour, this has honestly left me quite taken aback.

“Things are so difficult for all of us at the moment and we are trying too hard to help our teams – so this sort of recognition is priceless.

“It shows people are genuinely getting what we are trying to deliver – a truly different fine dining experience.

“What makes this accolade all the more rewarding is the fact it comes from diners’ reviews, the people who come in night after night and pay their own money to enjoy the best of Scottish produce presented our way.