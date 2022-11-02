News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Fife takeaways celebrate success at 2022 Asian Restaurant Awards

Two Fife takeaways have been listed among the winners in the Asian Restaurant Awards for 2022.

By Allan Crow
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 8:06am

The sixth annual event took place on Tuesday night with more than 60 establishments shortlisted across the categories.

The awards programme recognises Scotland’s best loved Asian dining establishments with both national and regional winners being named.

In the Just Eat award for Scotland’s best Asian Takeaway/Delivery, the joint winners were the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline, and Edinburgh’s St John's Curry Club.

The winners were announced this week.

Most Popular

In the regional categories, Handi in Glenrothes triumphed for Central and Fife

Yawar Khan, ACF chairman said: "We warmly congratulate our winners. They are acknowledged as being among the very best dining establishments across Scotland.”

Read More
Mid-terrace home in heart of Dunfermline with office in former wash house

“Asian restaurants contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

“We are delighted to celebrate their success and we will continue to support these important businesses, especially during these challenging times with the sector facing rising costs and staff shortages.”

FifeScotlandEdinburghDunfermline