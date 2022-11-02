The sixth annual event took place on Tuesday night with more than 60 establishments shortlisted across the categories.

The awards programme recognises Scotland’s best loved Asian dining establishments with both national and regional winners being named.

In the Just Eat award for Scotland’s best Asian Takeaway/Delivery, the joint winners were the Curry Pot Indian Takeaway in Dunfermline, and Edinburgh’s St John's Curry Club.

The winners were announced this week.

In the regional categories, Handi in Glenrothes triumphed for Central and Fife

Yawar Khan, ACF chairman said: "We warmly congratulate our winners. They are acknowledged as being among the very best dining establishments across Scotland.”

“Asian restaurants contribute £5bn to the economy and employ more than 100,000 people across the UK.

