Fife’s Wetherspoons pubs ranked on Tripadvisor by customer feedback

Fife’s Wetherspoons pubs have been ranked by its customers.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 24th January 2022, 1:27 pm

Their reviews left on the Trip Advisor website have been collated into a new piece of research which ranks every single one of the chain’s outlets across Scotland.

Wetherspoons has three pubs across Fife.

The one ranked highest was the Guildhall and Linen Exchange on Dunfermline’s town centre.

Golden Acrpo

It received 3.5 stars out of five from customers who left reviews.

Almost 50 people of 210 who took part rated it as excellent.

Three stars went to Wetherspoons’ pubs in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes..

Robert Nairn pub, Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy

The Robert Nairn in Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy had 234 reviews with 45 rating it as excellent - and 56 saying it was terrible!

The Golden Acorn in Glenrothes had 171 reviews with 29 saying it was excellent - and the same number rating it as terrible.

Wetherspoons opened its first pub in the UK in 1979, and it has since taken over a number of landmark buildings

