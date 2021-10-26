The offer marks the one-month anniversary of its opening in Halbeath Road, Dunfermline.

The offer runs on Wednesday (October 27) - and the burgers are available to the first 100 people to visit the west Fife drive-thru and greet staff at the service window with a cheesy joke!

And if they do that, Burger King will reward them with a limited-edition car air freshener that will give them a free cheeseburger with any meal bought at the drive-thru, for the next year.

Burger King

Terms: The voucher gives you the opportunity to claim a free single cheeseburger with any regular combo meal purchased.

It is available for redemption at Burger King, Halbeath Road, Dunfermline, KY11 8DX, from October 27, 2021 until October 27, 2022.

Voucher may not be combined with any other offers, discounts or promotions.

