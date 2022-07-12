Masterchef winner joins pop-up street food village in St Andrews

It comes as he eyes up a permanent location in the hotly anticipated development.

The Scottish culinary star is bringing his well-known food outlets Shipwreck Seafood Fife, Smoking Barrels and Cheese on Coast to the pop-up food village which will see a marquee for hospitality guests and a number of food vans serving the general public - including a flavour of what to expect from Storr.

With ambitions to further expand his foodie empire, Jamie is set to launch venture Storr, an expansion into the retail sector.

Jamie Scott.

He is in talks to secure the Café at the St Andrews West Visitor Centre, and, longer-term, to take on the permanent grocery and eatery space within the much-anticipated St Andrews West development.

Jamie said: “I’m passionate about bringing new opportunities to the area, and so being involved in this development is incredible.

“I’m thrilled to be able to create a food offering that works with local producers and will bring a completely new concept to the St Andrews West site.”

The Street Food Village is open from Wednesday until Sunday.

Joe Headon, St Andrews West LLP member, said: “After many years in the making, it is hugely exciting to see St Andrews West come alive, and what better time than during the 150th Open.